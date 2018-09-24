Blues' David Perron: Expected to play Tuesday

Coach Mike Yeo said he plans for Perron (groin) to suit up against the Capitals on Tuesday.

Fantasy owners will no doubt be sceptical after Perron was twice slated to make an appearance in a preseason game before ultimately being scratched. Until he takes the ice for warmups, it might be best to take a cautious approach with the winger.

