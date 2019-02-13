Blues' David Perron: Expected to skip road trip

Coach Craig Berube disclosed Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate Perron (upper body) joining the Blues on their upcoming three-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Perron looks to be headed for another three games on the sidelines, placing his next potential return date Feb. 19. The return of Robert Thomas on Feb. 2 helped provide some depth up front for a surging Blues club that will only get better when Perron is cleared to play.