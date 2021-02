Perron notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Perron earned the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's third-period tally. That gave Perron a five-game point streak, during which he's racked up four goals and four helpers. The 32-year-old winger has nine points through as many contests this year, as well as 24 shots on goal and 10 hits.