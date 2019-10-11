Blues' David Perron: Extends point streak with two goals

Perron scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Perron got the scoring started for his team with the extra man, halving a 2-0 Senators lead near the midway point of the second period. He then broke a 4-4 tie with the game-winning tally with 5:06 left in the third. Perron has opened the season on a four-game point streak, which has featured three goals and two assists.