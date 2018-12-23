Blues' David Perron: Finally warming up

Perron scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

Perron's game has warmed up in his last seven -- he has four goals and two assists after starting the season with 15 points in his first 26. Perron's career high 66 points last season are far in the rear-view mirror, but he might hit 45 just like he did with St. Loo in 2016-17. Yes, there's fantasy value in that, but it clearly comes in streaks.