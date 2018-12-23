Blues' David Perron: Finally warming up
Perron scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Calgary.
Perron's game has warmed up in his last seven -- he has four goals and two assists after starting the season with 15 points in his first 26. Perron's career high 66 points last season are far in the rear-view mirror, but he might hit 45 just like he did with St. Loo in 2016-17. Yes, there's fantasy value in that, but it clearly comes in streaks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...