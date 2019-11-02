Blues' David Perron: Fires home another GWG

Perron scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger is enjoying a remarkable start to the season, scoring seven goals and 15 points through 14 games -- with four of the tallies being game-winners. Perron's career highs are 28 goals (2013-14 with the Oilers) and 66 points (2017-18 with the Golden Knights), making it unlikely the 31-year-old will be able to keep up this pace much longer, but as long as he continues to hold down a spot on the Blues' top power-play unit, he should be productive.