Blues' David Perron: Four points including OT winner

Perron scored the overtime winner and added three assists, two of them on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings.

He and Ryan O'Reilly combined for a whopping three goals and eight points on the night. Perron has had a blistering start to the season, and the 31-year-old now has six goals -- three of them game-winners -- and 12 points through 12 games.