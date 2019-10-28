Blues' David Perron: Four points including OT winner
Perron scored the overtime winner and added three assists, two of them on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings.
He and Ryan O'Reilly combined for a whopping three goals and eight points on the night. Perron has had a blistering start to the season, and the 31-year-old now has six goals -- three of them game-winners -- and 12 points through 12 games.
