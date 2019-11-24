Blues' David Perron: Gathers power-play assist
Perron registered an assist with the man advantage in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
Perron set up Alex Pietrangelo's third-period goal. The 31-year-old winger added two hits and two PIM in the contest. Perron has points in three straight games, and 22 points through 24 outings overall in 2019-20. Twelve of his points have come on the power play.
