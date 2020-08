Perron recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Perron had a hand in Ryan O'Reilly's power-play tally in the second period. In the third, Perron deflected a puck that bounced off Jaden Schwartz and into the net to force overtime. The 32-year-old Perron has three goals, two helpers, 12 shots and eight hits through five postseason contests.