Blues' David Perron: Goals in back-to-back games

Perron scored a power-play goal in a 5-0 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Perron's 10th goal of the season came with the man advantage, giving the veteran 21 points in 23 games in 2019-20. The 31-year-old is in the midst of a career year with the Blues, having seemingly been rejuvenated by a reunion with his former club. For the time being, as long as his stick is torching opposing goaltenders, Perron belongs in fantasy lineups.