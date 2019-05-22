Blues' David Perron: Grabs pair of points
Perron scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Perron redirected a Sammy Blais shot for the opening goal just 1:32 into the game, and then supplied a helper on Tyler Bozak's insurance tally in the third period. Perron is at six goals and 13 points through 19 postseason contests, including three goals and four helpers in six outings versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...