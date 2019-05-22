Blues' David Perron: Grabs pair of points

Perron scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Perron redirected a Sammy Blais shot for the opening goal just 1:32 into the game, and then supplied a helper on Tyler Bozak's insurance tally in the third period. Perron is at six goals and 13 points through 19 postseason contests, including three goals and four helpers in six outings versus the Sharks.