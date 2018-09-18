Blues' David Perron: Held out Tuesday
Perron -- who is dealing with an undisclosed injury -- won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Perron may give it a go Wednesday versus Minnesota, although no firm determination has been made yet. Even if the winger is ruled out for a few games during the preseason, there is no indication he won't be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 4
