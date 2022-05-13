Perron notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Perron only got on the scoresheet in three of six games in the first round, but each of those was a multi-point performance. He finished the series with five goals and four helpers, and five of those nine points came on the power play. The winger added 28 shots on net, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating from a top-six role.