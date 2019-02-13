Blues' David Perron: Hopeful for upcoming trip
Coach Craig Berube said he's optimistic Perron (upper body) will return for the Blues' upcoming road trip starting Thursday in Arizona, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Perron has sat out nine straight games. Meanwhile, the Blues are working like they haven't done before with seven straight wins while averaging 4.14 goals per contest. There's still a spot reserved for Perron in the lineup as the veteran had a 13-game, 16-point streak rolling before he was injured.
