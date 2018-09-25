Blues' David Perron: In the fold Tuesday

Perron (groin) took line rushes and will play Tuesday's preseason game versus the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Perron was expected to play, but he's been a last-minute scratch in each of the last two games. His place on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen reinforces his health.

