Blues' David Perron: In the fold Tuesday
Perron (groin) took line rushes and will play Tuesday's preseason game versus the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Perron was expected to play, but he's been a last-minute scratch in each of the last two games. His place on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen reinforces his health.
