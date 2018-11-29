Blues' David Perron: Keeps sniping
Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
After snapping his 13-game goalless drought Saturday, Perron came right back and popped a couple more his next time on the ice. He's now up to eight goals and 15 points through 23 games in his third stint in a Blues uniform, but given his streaky nature he can't be counted on to keep up that pace all season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...