Blues' David Perron: Keeps sniping

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

After snapping his 13-game goalless drought Saturday, Perron came right back and popped a couple more his next time on the ice. He's now up to eight goals and 15 points through 23 games in his third stint in a Blues uniform, but given his streaky nature he can't be counted on to keep up that pace all season.