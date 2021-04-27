Perron scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of assists Monday in a 4-1 victory over Colorado. He also dished out two hits.

Perron enjoyed his first multi-point showing since April 2, tallying a second-period goal and adding assists on tallies by Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas. Perron's goal was his first since that same April 2 game, snapping his nine-game dry spell. Perron has never produced at a point-per-game clip in a single season, but the 14-year veteran is making a pretty good run at it in 2020-21 with 45 points in 46 contests.