Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp against Dallas
Perron scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Perron received a pass from linemate Sammy Blais and wired a short past Ben Bishop to open the scoring just 1:21 into regulation. The two wingers have found success flanking Ryan O'Reilly, as the line has scored three of the Blues' five goals over the first two games.
