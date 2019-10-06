Play

Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp against Dallas

Perron scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Perron received a pass from linemate Sammy Blais and wired a short past Ben Bishop to open the scoring just 1:21 into regulation. The two wingers have found success flanking Ryan O'Reilly, as the line has scored three of the Blues' five goals over the first two games.

