Perron scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Perron put the Blues ahead 2-1 with a second-period tally. The 32-year-old winger has dipped under a point-per-game pace, but he's still impressed in 2020-21 with 16 goals and 51 points through 52 outings. The Quebec native has added 137 shots, 40 hits, 19 power-play points and a plus-2 rating in a top-six role.