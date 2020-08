Perron scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Perron briefly gave the Blues a lead in the second period, but Elias Pettersson's tally 37 seconds later retied the score at two. In six postseason games, Perron has four goals, two helpers, 19 shots and 11 hits. He's recorded four of his six points in three outings against the Canucks.