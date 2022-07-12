Perron and the Blues aren't expected to reach a deal before Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Perron is slated to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, though the Blues will likely try to stay in contact with him. The 34-year-old winger tallied 27 goals and 57 points through 67 games last year, giving him three straight seasons with at least 55 points. The Blues' chances of re-signing Perron will likely be much lower Wednesday as he's expected to garner plenty of interest on the open market.