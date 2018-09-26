Blues' David Perron: Logs time on power play
Perron recorded one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating during 15:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 preseason loss to the Capitals.
Perron finally made his return from a nagging groin injury that made him a last-minute scratch in the previous two outings. He even recorded 1:14 of work with the man advantage. Perron will likely play on either the second or third line once the season commences.
