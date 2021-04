Perron posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Perron set up the second of Mike Hoffman's tallies in the third period. The 32-year-old Perron has 13 goals, 28 assists, 119 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 42 contests. Sixteen of his 41 points have come with the man advantage.