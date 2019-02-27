Blues' David Perron: Nearing return to action
According to coach Craig Berube, Perron (upper body) could return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Perron has been sidelined since Jan. 19 due to an upper-body issue, but it appears as though his lengthy absence may finally come to an end Friday. If that ends up being the case, the Blues and fantasy owners will both welcome the 30-year-old winger back into their lineups with open arms, as he's been productive when healthy this season, notching 35 points in 45 appearances.
