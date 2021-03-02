Perron scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Perron's tally at 6:35 of the second period gave the Blues their first lead of the game, and they never trailed again. The 32-year-old winger has seven goals and 22 points in 22 contests this season. He's added 60 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating. The Blues' have tried to spread out their offense while battling a plethora of injuries, so Perron's seen his even-strength minutes on the third line in recent games.