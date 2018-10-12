Blues' David Perron: Nets hat trick

Perron scored three goals -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Perron was benched last game against the Blackhawks, but coach Mike Yeo decided to bump him up to the second line anyway. It sparked a fire in Perron apparently, as he notched his fourth career hat trick -- his last was against the Flames as well. Perron's fantasy owners should also be excited he's on a power-play unit that's clicked well so far.