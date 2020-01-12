Blues' David Perron: No slowing down

Perron tallied the game-winning, power-play goal on two shots Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran staked the Blues to a 3-1 lead just 86 seconds into the second period, potting his 20th goal of the season. It was also his fourth straight game with a goal. Perron is already closing in on the 23 goals he scored in 57 games last season. Additionally, the 31-year-old has 46 points in 46 games this year, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 57 points he put up in 2013-14 with Edmonton.