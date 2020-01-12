Blues' David Perron: No slowing down
Perron tallied the game-winning, power-play goal on two shots Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran staked the Blues to a 3-1 lead just 86 seconds into the second period, potting his 20th goal of the season. It was also his fourth straight game with a goal. Perron is already closing in on the 23 goals he scored in 57 games last season. Additionally, the 31-year-old has 46 points in 46 games this year, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 57 points he put up in 2013-14 with Edmonton.
More News
-
Blues' David Perron: Scores in third straight•
-
Blues' David Perron: Scores GWG versus Sharks•
-
Blues' David Perron: Dream season continues•
-
Blues' David Perron: Still surging on power play•
-
Blues' David Perron: Records helper with man advantage•
-
Blues' David Perron: Big night helps smother Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.