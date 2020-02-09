Blues' David Perron: Notches helper in loss

Perron posted an assist, three shots on net and a hit across 17:57 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Perron recorded a primary assist on Colton Parayko's second goal of the game, but that was the Blues' last score, as the Stars scored three unanswered to win. The 31-year-old Perron has 54 points -- 25 on the power play -- through 56 games, and his career high of 66 is well within reach.