Perron posted an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Perron set up Sammy Blais for a goal at 7:20 of the first period that held up as the game-winner. The 32-year-old Perron has a goal and four assists in his last five contests. For the year, the Quebec native has racked up 38 points (13 goals, 25 helpers), 110 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating in 39 appearances. A top-six winger, Perron has returned good production for fantasy managers, even though his physical edge has tapered off.