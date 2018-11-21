Blues' David Perron: November slump

Perron has one assist and 12 shots on goal in nine November games.

After a hot start with five goals and five assists in the first 10 games -- all in October -- the calendar flipped to November and Perron went ice cold. Perron's slump is consistent with the Blues, who have a 4-5-0 record and are averaging 2.2 goals per game during that stretch. With that, the Blues fired bench boss Mike Yeo and replaced him with interim coach Craig Berube, and that may spark an offensive surge for the team.