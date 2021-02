Perron posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Perron had the lone helper on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Perron finished February with two goals and 10 helpers in 12 games. He's at a point-per-game pace with six tallies and 15 assists in 21 contests. The Quebec native has added 55 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating.