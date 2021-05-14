Perron scored twice and added an assist Thursday in a 7-3 win over Minnesota. He also had five shots on goal.
Perron buried a quick wrist shot from the right faceoff circle to pull the Blues even midway through the second period. He added his second of the night 5:50 into the third, connecting on a long-range one-timer with the man advantage. Perron also assisted on a Brayden Schenn power-play tally, giving him seven points over his last three contests. The 32-year-old finished the regular season with 19 goals and 39 assists in 56 games, just missing his third straight 20-goal campaign.
