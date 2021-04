Perron scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Perron had a hand in Mike Hoffman's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second. Over his last nine games, Perron's been streaky -- he's racked up seven points despite only getting on the scoresheet in three of those contests. He's still been reliable for the season overall with 13 tallies, 36 points, 98 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 36 outings.