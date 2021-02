Perron scored a goal on the three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Perron factored in on the Blues' first two goals of the game. He set up Ryan O'Reilly in the first period and then scored one of his own in the second. The 32-year-old Perron is up to five goals, eight assists, 36 shots, 12 PIM and 12 hits through 13 appearances this season. His physical edge and a role on the top power-play unit makes Perron a solid option for fantasy managers.