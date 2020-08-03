Perron scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Perron hammered a one-timer from the left faceoff circle to open the scoring with just over three minutes left in the first period. That was the extent of the offense from St. Louis for the entire night, but Perron continues to be one of the most consistently reliable scoring wingers in the NHL. The 32-year-old eclipsed the 20-goal mark in each of the last two seasons and has hit that mark five times as an NHLer.