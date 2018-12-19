Blues' David Perron: Opens scoring
Perron scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Perron hauled in a pass from Jay Bouwmeester in the neutral zone and carried it into the offensive zone where he ripped a shot past Cam Talbot to give the Blues an early lead. The Blues added three more goals in the third period to secure the 4-1 win. Perron now has three goals in four games since he was a healthy scratch.
