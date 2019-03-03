Blues' David Perron: Out again Saturday
Perron (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Stars, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Perron was playing great hockey before his injury, as he had a 13-game point streak going when he got hurt. Unfortunately, the final game of that streak came on Jan. 17, and he's been out ever since. While the Blues have gotten used to playing without the 30-year-old, getting him back in the lineup would help them in their playoff push, especially since they made Robby Fabbri a healthy scratch for this game. At least Perron is back skating with the team.
