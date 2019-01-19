Blues' David Perron: Out with upper-body injury
Perron won't be available against the Senators, as he's day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
After Saturday, the Blues will have two more games to play before the All-Star break, with Monday's road clash with the Kings standing as Perron's next chance to suit up. Eighth-year winger Jordan Nolan figures to slot into the lineup for the time being, while Patrick Maroon directly replaces Perron on the second line with Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O'Reilly.
