Blues' David Perron: Physical in loss

Perron recorded a helper, five shots and five hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6.

Perron has been limited to two points in six games during the Stanley Cup Finals, but he has recorded 17 hits in the series. Throughout the playoffs, the 31-year-old winger has 15 points (seven goals, eight helpers) in 25 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories