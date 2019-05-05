Blues' David Perron: Plays hero in Game 6
Perron's second-period goal wound being the difference maker Sunday, as St. Louis forced Game 7 by defeating Dallas 4-1 in Game 6.
Perron hadn't scored in eight games but came through in a big way with his third snipe of the postseason. The veteran also finished a plus-2 and was a threat all afternoon, finishing with three shots on goal in 16:55 of ice time.
