Blues' David Perron: Plays hero in Game 6

Perron's second-period goal wound being the difference maker Sunday, as St. Louis forced Game 7 by defeating Dallas 4-1 in Game 6.

Perron hadn't scored in eight games but came through in a big way with his third snipe of the postseason. The veteran also finished a plus-2 and was a threat all afternoon, finishing with three shots on goal in 16:55 of ice time.

