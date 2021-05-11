Perron registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.
Perron set up Justin Faulk's game-winning goal just 46 seconds into overtime. The 32-year-old Perron is up to 52 points (16 tallies, 36 helpers), 142 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 54 contests. He's never had a point-per-game season in his career, but it's not entirely impossible should he find another gear in the Blues' final two games versus the Wild.
