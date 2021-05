Perron notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Perron just barely extended his point streak to five games by assisting on Ryan O'Reilly's empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the contest. The 32-year-old Perron has picked up two goals and six helpers during his streak. He's at 50 points (15 tallies, 35 assists), 132 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 50 outings overall.