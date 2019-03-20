Blues' David Perron: Posts three points
Perron recorded two goals and an assist in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
With the return of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Blues dropped Perron from the top line before Tuesday's game, but that clearly wasn't an issue for the veteran winger. With his big night, he has his first 20-goal season since 2013-14 and third straight 40-point campaign. A lot of that production has come lately, as Perron has points in 16 consecutive games. He has nine goals and 20 points during that 16-game stretch. Overall, Perron has 20 goals and 40 points in 48 games this season.
