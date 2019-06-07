Blues' David Perron: Pots game-winner Thursday

Perron scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perron's goal -- his seventh of the postseason -- proved to be valuable insurance when Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored three minutes later. Perron also had two PIM in the contest. The tally gives the winger 14 points in 24 games during the postseason run.