Blues' David Perron: Practices Thursday
Perron (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's practice session, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Perron was initially included in Wednesday's lineup before being scratched, so he is likely isn't too far away from returning to action -- perhaps as early as Friday's clash with Columbus.
