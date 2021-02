Perron notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Perron had the secondary helper on a second-period goal by new linemate Ivan Barbashev. With six points (a goal and five assists) in his last five games, Perron has been steady lately. The 32-year-old winger is maintaining a point-per-game pace with five tallies and 10 assists through 15 contests. He's added a plus-5 rating, 40 shots and 12 PIM.