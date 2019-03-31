Blues' David Perron: Quiet in overtime win

Perron fired a shot on goal and didn't record a point in Saturday's win over the Devils.

Perron has just one point -- a goal -- in four games since his 17-game point streak ended. He continues to register minutes on the top power play with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly, so his lack of production shouldn't continue too long. His next chance to get into the action will be Monday versus the Avalanche.

More News
Our Latest Stories