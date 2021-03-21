Perron provided an empty-net goal on three shots, three assists and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Perron's line with Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou dominated Saturday's game, combining for 11 points. For his part, Perron was a strong playmaker, setting up Kyrou's two goals and Ryan O'Reilly's power-play tally that stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old Perron ended his three-game point drought with Saturday's point burst. He's up to 12 goals, 33 points (13 on the power play), 83 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 31 games.