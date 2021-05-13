Perron scored a goal on four shots, dished a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Perron set up Ivan Barbashev for the opening tally in the first period. In the second, Perron assisted on a Torey Krug goal and then scored one of his own. The 32-year-old Perron is up to 17 goals, 55 points, 146 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 55 appearances. He's been one of the Blues' most productive players in a top-six role this season.