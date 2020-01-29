Blues' David Perron: Racks up two more points

Perron scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Perron also contributed a tally in the shootout to help secure the win. The winger's penalty, a holding minor, came in overtime and could have tarnished an otherwise strong performance, but the Flames' power play didn't cash in. For the season, the 31-year-old has 22 goals, 52 points, 122 shots on goal and 42 PIM in 51 contests.